Johannesburg - Waze, which is the world’s largest community-based traffic and navigation app, can now be operated via the touchscreen in Sync 3 equipped Ford vehicles. This gives owners easier access to the app’s real-time traffic and navigation service, and it can also be operated via the car’s voice control system.

To access the app behind the wheel, owners need to plug their Waze-equipped smartphone into the car’s USB port and then select the Waze app in the Sync system’s app drawer. This must either be an iPhone with iOS 11.3 or above, or an Android device with the 5.0 operating system or higher. Owners will also need to update their Sync 3 software, which can be done by following this link .

Crowdsourcing

Once it’s up and running you’ll be plugged into the Waze crowdsourcing system, which gathers information about road conditions from all its users - all you need to do is type in your destination and drive with the app open. Motorists can also take a more active role by sharing information on things like accidents, hazards or route changes.

“We are excited to finally be able to enhance the Waze experience for our customers in South Africa, with Ford Sync 3 through AppLink" said Ford SA’s marketing head Doreen Mashinini.

"With Waze, our customers get the benefits they're accustomed to with the added luxury of experiencing them on a bigger screen."

IOL Motoring



