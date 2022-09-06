What it takes to win the 2022 Fortuner Challenge

Do you have what it takes to outwit and outcompete your opponents in a series of challenges that require both physical and mental stamina? Enter the 2022 Toyota Fortuner Challenge and not only could you claim the ultimate bragging rights, but a brand new Fortuner 2.4 DG-6 4x2, worth around R620 000, could be yours.

But what can you expect if you’re selected as one of four contestants this year? The event is set to take place in early October and entries will close on 14 September. Each contestant will team up with a hero-celebrity, as determined by a random draw on the morning of the event. This year’s heroes include well-known fitness guru Grace Motswana, SA rugby union and Cheetahs player Oupa Mohoje, Dakar-winning rally driver Giniel de Villiers and Olympic silver medal-winning surfing star Bianca Buitendag.

Contestants and their hero partners will spend the day trying to outwit and outcompete their rivals. What the 2022 competition will entail, nobody knows for sure, but participants can expect a series of challenges throughout the day, which will likely include some serious 4x4 driving, as well as cycling and water-based challenges. If you’ve ever built a raft with logs, rope and drums, that’s likely to work in your favour, so being comfortable in water is a must. But you don’t need to be a big, burly guy to emerge victorious as commercial pilot Anneri Kemp and Giniel de Villiers demonstrated by taking the win last year. Being physically fit and mentally strong will certainly go a long way. You might want to brush up on your navigation skills as well, given that Garmin will once again be a partner this year. It might also help to brush up on your African continent knowledge, especially which country fits in where. But be prepared for any eventuality as organisers could come up with many surprises during the day.

When all of the challenges have been completed, points are added up and audited before the winner of the Fortuner Challenge is announced. Of course, entering the competition is the easy part. You can click here to enter or SMS the keyword "Challenger" followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from 1 - 10 (with 1 being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 33258. SMS’s charged at R1.50 and T's & C's apply. The competition is run by Toyota and no prizes are guaranteed by Independent Media.