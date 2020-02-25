Johannesburg - Although fuel prices remain stable for the time being, with March looking likely to bring another small decrease, the storm clouds are gathering for April with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni looking likely to raise motoring taxes once again at the 2020 Budget Speech in Parliament on Wednesday.
Mboweni will have to walk a tighter fiscal tightrope than most of his predecessors, and he will no doubt be seeking to bolster revenue from many different sectors in a bid to ease South Africa’s financial burden, the Automobile Association said.
“This places him in a tough position where he will have to meet the needs of the country while at the same time ensuring there is enough money coming into government coffers to satisfy demand,” the AA added.
The association however warned that using fuel levies to boost revenue is a dangerous game that will have many adverse effects, particularly for the poor as public transport fares are sure to rise quickly thereafter.
“Previous years have seen higher than inflation-linked increases to the fuel levies – the General Fuel Levy, the Road Accident Fund levy, customs and excise taxes and the Carbon Tax,” the AA said.