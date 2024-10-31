Wheel Well urges South Africans to donate used child car seats amid shocking brain injury statistics

Road accidents are the single biggest killer of healthy children in South Africa. According to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, a local child is 10 times more likely to die on our roads than a child in Switzerland.

Furthermore, 80% of severe brain injuries in children have been linked to road accidents and in 96% of these cases the child was not buckled up, according to the African Brain Child Initiative. It goes without saying that the risk of injury or death is significantly reduced when a child is strapped into a car seat that is appropriate for their weight and height, and this is law too. Unfortunately, in these hard financial times, many young families struggle to afford a child seat for their car.

Thankfully a charitable organisation called Wheel Well is coming to the assistance of those in need, with a nationwide campaign to distribute refurbished child seats. The charity is urging motorists in possession of used car seats that are no longer in use to donate them. The seats can be dropped off at more than 190 participating Supa Quick fitment centres. Wheel Well, through its partnership with the African Brain Child Initiative, recently distributed 100 refurbished seats at the Supa Quick branch in Constantia, Cape Town.

Those who are in a position to buy new car seats should always ensure that they are the correct shape and size for their child, and approved by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, says Ronald Govender, FMCG Executive at Dis-Chem Baby City. “Options include snug and secure rear-facing infant seats, convertible seats, and forward-facing booster seats. Typically, booster seats are advised until the child attains a weight of more than 18kg and a height of 145cm or reaches approximately ten years of age,” Govender advises. It is also vitally important that parents set the right example for their children, Wheel Well founder Peggie Mars urges.