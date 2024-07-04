Where are the technicians? RMI urges GNU Cabinet to address critical skills shortage in automotive sector

The Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) has welcomed the appointment of South Africa’s new Cabinet in the economic portfolios, but the organisation remains concerned about the skills shortages that exist in the country. RMI CEO Ipeleng Mabusela said that while small to medium businesses in the automotive aftermarket sector were expected to drive economic growth, the industry is currently sitting with a critical shortage of technicians.

“As an industry, together with the Department of Employment and Labour and Higher Education and Training, we have to address the automotive skills shortages, reduce unemployment and be part of real transformation,” the CEO said. Mabusela said South Africa would need to build more TVET Colleges, and strengthen existing ones, while shifting the focus towards more vocational and technical education. “Vocational skills form the backbone of any economy and can be a valuable stepping stone to advanced careers in the future.

“The RMI fully supports any efforts by government to tackle youth unemployment in the long term by prioritising education and the skills deficit that exists,” Mabusela added. Taking the oath: Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is sworn-in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet. New Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth being sworn-in. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Among the economic portfolios announced by Cyril Ramaphosa as part of his Government of National Unity (GNU) on Sunday night, Nomakhosazana Meth is Minister of Employment and Labour, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane has been appointed Minister of Higher Education and Parks Tau becomes Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition. Mabusela said the RMI, which represents over 170,000 employees in the automotive aftermarket sector, was open to collaborating more closely with the newly formed ministries to address the skills shortages and other key challenges.