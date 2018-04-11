Hopefully the disc on your vehicle is not as badly out of date as this one. File photo: Chris Collingridge / INLSA

Cape Town - Have you suddenly realised that you never received a renewal notice for your car licence, and it expired at the end of March?

Well, don’t blame the dog for eating the mail or the postman for losing it - the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works has confirmed that the notices for 31 March, reminding motorists that they needed to renew their vehicle licence by that date, were never sent out.

Oops.

Once this had been brought to its attention, said head of communication Jandré Bakker, the matter was investigated and the cause addressed - but he advised all Western Cape motorists to check the disc on their cars and, if it has expired, to pay their licence renewal fees by Monday 23 April 2018 to avoid penalties.

The renewal notice, he pointed out, is a courtesy - the onus is still on you to renew it on time - but he promised that the notices for licences expiring at the end of April have been posted.

