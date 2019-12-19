Every year young drivers are some of the worst affected in the holiday season crash statistics. If your teen is joining their friends on matric vac, rather than sending them off and hoping they return, rather be proactive in ensuring this.
The managing director of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, said young drivers are more vulnerable because of their inexperience and likelihood to indulge in behaviour that makes driving dangerous.
“Your teen driver has likely been able to attend vac as a result of the car you have provided.
“Before you hand the keys over, rather than only pleading with them to drive safely, consider entering into a parent-teen driving agreement with your teen driver.