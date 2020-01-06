SAN FRANCISCO - Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that his companies might once again team up to send a vehicle into space, and this time the new 'Cybertruck' could be headed to the Red Planet.
On Sunday Twitter user @C3LT_Games asked whether Starship would have a Cybertruck on board during the 2022 cargo mission to Mars and Musk wittingly replied with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.
This is not the first time that Musk has shown his willingness to do that.
Last month, in another conversation on Twitter, he gave the same signal when a Twitter user asked him if the next Falcon Heavy would carry a Cybertruck, to which Musk responded "Maybe on Starship? It's def got the payload capacity…"
According to Teslarati, the Cybertruck has also been likened to NASA's Mars Concept Rover unveiled in 2017. Electric vehicles, incidentally, can run on Mars since they don't need oxygen like internal combustion engines.