Johannesburg - The Audi driver who became famous this week after speeding off with a traffic officer clinging to her car’s bonnet has been arrested, the Gauteng Department of Community Safety has confirmed. The video went viral on social media channels this week (see below) and according to preliminary information, the incident took place in Krugersdorp last Friday, September 13.

According to the Department, the police officer in the video was busy issuing the Audi driver with a fine for using her cellphone while driving, when she suddenly decided to speed off. The brave officer then tried to stop her by jumping onto the Audi’s bonnet.

The car was then blocked by a Nissan taxi, after which the driver was immediately arrested for “failing to comply with an instruction of a traffic officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest.” On top of that, she was also slapped with the original fine for using her cellphone.

"The conduct displayed by the driver is not only reckless but also smacks of arrogance,” said departmental Spokesperson, Ofentse Morwane.

“With the province experiencing a high number of unnecessary crashes and fatalities on our roads, it is of utmost importance that our law enforcement agencies should stamp their authority on those who disregard the rules of the road.

“Drivers are supposed to conduct themselves in a manner that is acceptable and respect authorities. The conduct of the driver in question is punishable at all costs and will never be allowed. Irrespective of the attitude of road users, we will continue to stamp our authority and do our work without fear and favour,’’ Morwane concluded.

