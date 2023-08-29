Women in the motor industry: Khona Dunjwa’s inspiring journey to engineering

“I have learned that as long as I hold fast to my beliefs and values, and follow my own moral compass, then the only expectations I need to live up to are my own.” - Michelle Obama. Khona Dunjwa is a female engineer working in a male dominated environment. Based at Ford’s Struandale engine plant, she is a Graduate in Training under the Young Professional Programme and collaborates with the Production Team to implement improvements on the production line.

Being relatively new to the game, one of the challenges she has faced is the lack of female mentors for young women in engineering. But that’s clearly about to change. IOL: Tell us about more about Khona? Khona: If I were to describe myself using three words, I'd say confident, go-getter, and ambitious. I graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering (BTech) from Nelson Mandela University and am currently working as a Graduate at Ford Struandale Engine Plant.

Aside from my role at Ford, I am also a brand ambassador, a gym fanatic, a model, and an entrepreneur. I proudly own two businesses - an online clothing store and a Travelling and Adventures business. My passion for entrepreneurship began at a young age when I learned to be independent to support my grandmother. In 2019, I had the honour of holding the title of Miss Eastern Cape, and recently, I participated in Miss South Africa 2023. Being a public figure and influencer, I currently serve as Ignite's Fitness Brand Ambassador and Face of Graduation NMU. Additionally, I formerly held the position of BIC Soleil ambassador. My journey has been shaped by determination, hard work, and a relentless drive to achieve my goals. I believe that with the right mindset and perseverance, one can accomplish anything they set their mind to. I am excited to see what the future holds and am committed to making a positive impact in everything I do.

Where are you from? I am from a beautiful village called Swartwater, Lady Frere, in the Eastern Cape. I was raised by my grandmother as my mother passed away when I was still young. What is your role at the Ford Struandale Plant?

I am a Graduate in Training under the Young Professional Programme, and I work in the Engineering Department, closely collaborating with the Industrial Engineering Team and Production Team to implement continuous improvements on the production line. Do you face any challenges being a female engineer working in a male dominated environment? As a newly started female engineer, one of the challenges I face is the lack of female mentors for young women in engineering. It is evident that there are not many female engineers in the field, and since I began my career, I have not had the opportunity to be guided and supported by a female mentor, which I would greatly appreciate.

What do you think needs to be done to encourage more women's participation in engineering? There are many things that can be done to encourage more women's participation in engineering. One solution is to encourage girls to study STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects in school. Another solution is to provide mentorship and support for women who are interested in engineering. Engineering companies can also have more female engineers so they can be role models and representation for young ones. As a young graduate professional, do you think that universities have a role to play in encouraging women to become engineers?

Yes, I think that universities have a role to play in encouraging women to become engineers. They can offer programs and initiatives that promote STEM subjects to young girls. They can also offer bursaries and financial aid to women who are interested in engineering. In addition, universities can create a supportive environment for women in engineering by providing female mentors and role models. What does Women's Day mean to you? Women's Day, to me, is a reminder of what women can achieve when they work together. It reminds us of how we can be everything we want to be: building homes, having a career, and being free.

Do you have any female role models? Yes, I have plenty, but I will name a few. Simone Fredericks - She is my female pastor, and I love how she cares for and treats other people. She inspires me to be a woman of virtue and purpose.