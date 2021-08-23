WOMEN’S MONTH: Pandemic hasn’t put the brakes on BB Auto Body Rebuilds

BELA BELA - Growing up with car-fanatic brothers is where Santie Boshoff says her love for cars began. They wouldn’t let her play with their cars so she would build her own. This can-do attitude has held Santie in good stead since she married into the industry and then became an integral part of it when she and her husband opened their own auto body repair business in Bela-Bela 34 years ago. Boshoff (59) has owned and run BB Auto Body Rebuilds, a member of the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (SAMBRA), on her own since 2010. She grew up in Bela-Bela and looks back fondly and with gratitude on the early years when her and her late husband opened their shop: “When we first opened, I was secretary, flatter, paint mixer and even estimator. This is how I learned the business, alongside my husband. I was privileged to be trained by the best – he was one of the first journeymen in training at the Olifantsfontein training centre.

Santie Boshoff “Today, I am in a position to show my colleagues and staff I have the necessary skills and knowledge to run a successful business that we can continue to build together.” Despite her years of experience, people still underestimate Boshoff’s knowledge of cars and the industry, but she has proven women can do anything men can do – often even better: “It is definitely no longer just a man’s playing field and I want women to realise that. So many single moms, for example, need to work and the industry is open to all. If there was a trade for strip and assemble I know many women who would take first prize for perfection and neat work! “My advice to women interested in entering the industry is to go for it. Step up and take on the challenge. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it.”