World’s most expensive number plate sells for R274 million in Dubai

Dubai - How much would you pay for a personalised number plate? While a few thousand might seem like a reasonable stretch for many South Africans, a personalised plate recently sold for the equivalent of around 274 million in Dubai.

The number plate ‘P7’ went under the hammer on Saturday night for a record 55 million Emirati dirhams at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction in Dubai, IANS and Bloomberg reported. Bids started at 15 million dirhams (R75m), but quickly rose to over 30m and after stagnating around 35m for a while, another bidding war ensued until the final price of 55m was secured by a bidder who wishes to remain anonymous. The ‘P7’ number plate was auctioned alongside numerous other individual plates and unique phone numbers. All proceeds - which eventually amounted to almost 100 million dirhams (R498 million) - went to the One Billion Meals charity campaign, which aims to combat global hunger, IANS reported.

The P7 bid broke the previous record auction price for a number plate, which took place in 2008 when an Abu Dhabi businessman paid 52.2 million dirhams (R260m) for a number ‘1’ plate. Single digit number plates are a huge status symbol in Dubai. In fact it is reported that an opulent hotel once denied entry to a wealthy businessman because his licence plate had more than two digits. But it’s not just the Middle East that has a taste for expensive plates. According to Bloomberg, a number plate that reads ‘R’ was sold at a Hong Kong auction for HK$ 25.5 million (around R60 million) earlier this year.

There are others in the running that have yet to be sold. The California plate ‘MM’ (which is named after the first owner Emirati Dirhams) was last year listed for sale at 5 888 Ethereum (around R200 million), India Times reported, although we have yet to hear of it being sold. However the ‘F1’ plate in the UK could one day be the most expensive. Owned by car designer Afzal Kahn, it’s currently estimated to be worth around $20 000 (or about R366 million).