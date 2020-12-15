World’s most potent electric car: Lotus Evija heading for SA as Daytona takes over

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can look forward to an enticing new electric hypercar, with the news that Daytona has been appointed as the official retailer of Lotus cars in South Africa.

The Lotus showroom will be situated in Johannesburg’s Melrose Arch shopping precinct, and the fully-electric Evija hypercar will form the “centrepiece” of the opening celebrations, Daytona says.

The Evija was revealed last year with the claim of being the world’s most powerful ‘series production’ road car, with target outputs of 1470kW and 1700Nm. Its one-piece carbon fibre monocoque structure also makes it the lightest hypercar around, with a kerb weight of just 1680kg. Lotus is targeting a 0-100km/h time of under three seconds, and a top speed in the region of 320km/h.

Lotus says the Evija makes a bold statement about its intentions as a future maker of electric cars, but it will also be joined in the Joburg showroom by the British carmaker’s current combustion engined line-up, which includes the Elise, Exige and Evora.

While the future is very much electric for Lotus, the British carmaker is said to be working on a final combustion engined model, which will be aimed at those seeking everyday usability. A Porsche 911 rival, in other words.