Would you pay R1.2 million for this ultra-low-mileage Citi Golf?
PORT ELIZABETH - Throughout its 25 year existence, the Citi Golf was always pitched as an affordable car for first time buyers, and because there’s still a strong demand for them on the second hand market, people are still paying decent money for these durable little hatchbacks.
However, as far as expensive Citi Golfs go, this one takes the cake.
An owner in Port Elizabeth is asking R1.2 million for his 2009 Citi Golf Mk1 limited edition, and not only is it the third last Citi ever produced, but it also has a mere 27km on the clock and there’s a special story behind it.
The advert was posted on Gumtree, but caught our attention when it was reposted on the SA Petrolheads Facebook page.
“This is the 3rd (003) last Citi Golf that was manufactured,” the advert said. “The last one 001 is in The Pavilion, Uitenhage and 002 in VW’s Museum in Germany. The vehicle was never driven and still in the same condition it came from the assembly line.
“VWSA auctioned this vehicle and all the proceeds went to UBUNTU. For the true collector this is a must have.”
However, the car enthusiasts on the SA Petrolheads page begged to differ, with many cracking jokes about the advert and calling it “madness”.
The Mk1 was the final edition of the Citi Golf and VWSA made 1000 of them towards the end of 2009, at R113 500 apiece. The 003 car in the advert, however, sold for R300 000 at auction, according to the Bidorbuy website.
The special edition was fitted with the familiar 74kW 1.6-litre engine, and came with a unique design package that included 15-inch gunmetal painted alloy wheels, GT-styled side stripes in chrome foil, dark taillights and a polished exhaust pipe, while the cabin was decked out with sports seats featuring partial leather, as well as red stitching detail throughout, an original golf ball gear lever and Mk1 branded mats.