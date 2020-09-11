Would you pay R1.2 million for this ultra-low-mileage Citi Golf?

PORT ELIZABETH - Throughout its 25 year existence, the Citi Golf was always pitched as an affordable car for first time buyers, and because there’s still a strong demand for them on the second hand market, people are still paying decent money for these durable little hatchbacks.

However, as far as expensive Citi Golfs go, this one takes the cake.

An owner in Port Elizabeth is asking R1.2 million for his 2009 Citi Golf Mk1 limited edition, and not only is it the third last Citi ever produced, but it also has a mere 27km on the clock and there’s a special story behind it.

The advert was posted on Gumtree, but caught our attention when it was reposted on the SA Petrolheads Facebook page.

“This is the 3rd (003) last Citi Golf that was manufactured,” the advert said. “The last one 001 is in The Pavilion, Uitenhage and 002 in VW’s Museum in Germany. The vehicle was never driven and still in the same condition it came from the assembly line.