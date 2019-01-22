Scottsdale, Arizona - It’s fair to say that the new Toyota Supra has had a mixed reception since being fully revealed at the Detroit Motor Show last week. It seems most fans just can’t make peace with the fact that it’s so closely based on the BMW Z4, and that drawn out teaser campaign prior to its unveiling could not have helped matters much.

Yet there is someone out there who was prepared to part with the equivalent of R29 million for the first new-generation Supra to roll off the assembly line, although it was was for a good cause too.

The first ever fifth-gen Toyota GR Supra fetched $2.1 million at the 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona recently, with all proceeds going to the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation for war veterans.

But more than just a shiny rear-driven tax write-off with the number ‘1’ in its VIN, the first Supra model comes with some unique kit, including the racing suit, helmet, shoes and gloves worn by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda during his final Nurburgring test run in a prototype before signing the car off. The Toyota boss also took time to sign the vehicle’s engine compartment.

Supra #1 also comes with some unique ‘launch edition’ exterior and interior touches, including a matte grey exterior paint, red mirror caps and matte black wheels, and a red interior colour scheme with contrasting carbon fibre inserts.

IOL Motoring



