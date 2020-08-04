Would you pay R5 million for this stretched Ferrari limo?

MELBOURNE - You’ve surely dreamed of owning a Ferrari. And there’s a fair chance that at some point you may have fantasised about having a stretched limo with a built-in bar. But you probably never envisioned these two as the same car. But Australian limo hire company Exotic Limo certainly has. It owns a stretched version of a Ferrari 360 Modena, a supercar which the Italian carmaker built between 1999 and 2004. The stretched 360 is now being put up for sale, according to a listing that we stumbled across on the Carsales.com.au website, and the owner wants $399 999 Australian Dollars for the car, which equates to R4.79 million at today’s exchange rate. So what makes the 360 Modena limousine special (apart from it being an extremely rare stretched Ferrari)?

According to the listing, the rear compartment has seating for eight people on an L-shaped black leather couch with embroidered Ferrari badges, and access is through a pair of gullwing doors.

To keep its snazzy occupants refreshed and entertained, the car also comes with a built-in stainless steel bar and a cinematic surround sound system.

But is it still fast with all that added weight?

Exotic Limo says that this 360 is the fastest stretched limo in the world, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of six seconds. Of course, it retains the original 3.6-lire normally aspirated V8 engine, which produces 294kW, and which redlines at a giddy 8700rpm.

The 360 Modena was fitted with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automated manual transmission, with the latter being fitted to the stretched version you see here.

The seller says the vehicle, which was converted into a limo in 2012, has been impeccably maintained inside and out and describes it as the perfect vehicle for any collector of rare and unique vehicles, who is seeking the ultimate showpiece.

Exotic Limo currently hires it out for $1000 AUD an hour (R12 450), while those using it for weddings can expect to pay upwards of $2500 AUD (R31 000).

The company is also willing to sell to overseas buyers.

Would you feel like the ultimate VIP in this?

