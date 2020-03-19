Wuhan car factories get the green light to resume production
Wuhan, which is China's 'motor city' and the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, has allowed car producers and parts suppliers to resume work, a Hubei provincial official said on Wednesday.
Wuhan-based companies that are important to the national and global industry chains and those closely related to people's livelihood are allowed to continue operation or resume work, said Cao Guangjing, deputy governor of Hubei, where Wuhan is the capital, at a press conference.
Highlighting the province's status as the nation's major producer of cars and phosphate fertiliser, Cao said such companies are of considerable significance to the industry chains, and further delays in their work resumption could cause a major impact.
Wuhan is China's major car production base, home to local joint ventures that produce Buick, Chevrolet, Renault, Peugeot and Honda, as well as a number of part-makers.
Other enterprises, except those on a 'negative list', can restart no earlier than March 25 in Wuhan, Cao said.
Companies on the 'negative list', including cinemas, book stores, bars, gyms and restaurants, cannot resume work before the epidemic ends, the official said, citing higher risks of infections there.
The industrial central province of Hubei reported just one new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), from Wuhan, and no new suspected cases on Tuesday.
Xinhua
Click here to sign up for the IOL Motoring Newsletter and receive all the latest motoring news and launch reports, industry insights, car reviews and motorsport gossip in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.