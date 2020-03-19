Wuhan car factories get the green light to resume production

Wuhan, which is China's 'motor city' and the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, has allowed car producers and parts suppliers to resume work, a Hubei provincial official said on Wednesday.

Wuhan-based companies that are important to the national and global industry chains and those closely related to people's livelihood are allowed to continue operation or resume work, said Cao Guangjing, deputy governor of Hubei, where Wuhan is the capital, at a press conference.

Highlighting the province's status as the nation's major producer of cars and phosphate fertiliser, Cao said such companies are of considerable significance to the industry chains, and further delays in their work resumption could cause a major impact.

Wuhan is China's major car production base, home to local joint ventures that produce Buick, Chevrolet, Renault, Peugeot and Honda, as well as a number of part-makers.

Other enterprises, except those on a 'negative list', can restart no earlier than March 25 in Wuhan, Cao said.