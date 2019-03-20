File picture: Bongiwe Mchunu / Independent Media.

Johannesburg - Following the e-toll ‘blacklisting’ controversy that ruffled feathers in Gauteng recently, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has released a statement insisting that e-toll judgements may not be reflected on a person’s credit score. The information reportedly comes from the Credit Bureau Association (CBA), which states that the Transport Laws and Related Matters Amendment Act of 2013 specifically excludes the levying and collecting of e-tolls from the provisions of the National Credit Act of 2005.

This 2013 Act amended the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) and National Roads Act of 1998, the CBA states.

The Electronic Toll Collection agency (ETC) was recently reported as saying that anyone against whom an e-toll default judgment was granted would be blacklisted.

Although this now appears to be untrue, it is still not wise for motorists to ignore a Sanral summons related to e-toll debts, Outa warns. These motorists are advised to contact the organisation by sending an e-mail to: [email protected]

Those who have found e-tolls related information on their consumer profiles are further advised to contact one of the following credit bureaus to lodge a dispute: Compuscan, Consumer Profile Bureau, Experian, TransUnion, Vericred or Xpert Decision Systems.

IOL Motoring



