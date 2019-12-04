File picture: Newspress.

JOHANNESBURG - A local insurance company has issued a warning to car owners about a new modus operandi in which motorists are being scammed into handing their car over to criminals under the pretense that it has been recalled. According to King Price, the client receives a phone call, as well as a follow-up e-mail, from a phony dealership claiming that a safety recall was in place and that the company was sending a flatbed truck to collect the person’s car. This is made to seem very legit, as the scamster knows the client’s registration number and other personal details.

The insurer said that in the last few months there had been an “alarming rise” in the number of theft syndicates trying to con motorists into handing over their car keys, or even their personal information.

Also quite worrying is that many insurers won’t pay out for a vehicle theft that took place through fraud such as this, so the onus is on the car owner to ensure that the keys are never handed over to the wrong person.

“Criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated. By targeting dealership records, they often have detailed info about you, like when last you took your car for a service and even how many kilometres you drive per month, said Jacques Victor of King Price.