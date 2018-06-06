Ferrari 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

Ferrari’s 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine has scooped the International Engine of the Year award for the third time in succession. The engine, which powers the Ferrari 488, 488 Spider and 488 Pista, took top oveall honours and also won Best Performance Engine, and Best 3-Litre to 4-litre category.

“In the 488 GTB, the 3.9-litre eight-cylinder was a near-perfect example of a high-performance turbocharged engine, setting the bar so high that it swept aside rival powertrains,” said Dean Slavnich, co-chairman of the IEOTY Awards. “But redeveloped and tweaked for the 488 Pista, the best engine in the world just got better. Without doubt, we’re looking at an engineering masterclass from Ferrari. No turbo lag, beautiful delivery, raw emotion, a furious growl and so much power – this Ferrari V8 is a work of art.”

Ferrari 488 Pista

In second place overall was Porsche’s turbocharged 3.0-litre six cylinder engine, used in several Porsche models including the 911, Macan and Cayenne.

In third place overall, and also taking the prize for Best new engine and Best Over 4-litre category, was another Ferrari powerplant: the 6.5-litre V12 that’s found under the bonnet of the 812 Superfast.

In the various classes Volkswagen won the sub 1-litre category, BMW won the 1.4 to 1.8 litre class, Tesla took the best green engine and best electric powertrain categories, Peugeot-Citroen won the 1.0 to 1.4-litre class, Porsche won the 1.8 to 2.0-litre category, and Audi scooped the 2.0 to 2.5-litre honours.

The annual awards are presented by Engine Technology International magazine and voted for by a jury of 70 motoring journalists around the world.

The awards have been run for 20 years.

AND THE WINNERS ARE …

International Engine of the Year

1. Ferrari twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8

2. Porsche turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder

3. Ferrari 6.5-litre V12

4. Tesla full-electric powertrain

5. Volkswagen 999cc three-cylinder turbo

6. BMW 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid

Best Performance Engine

1. Ferrari twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8

2. Porsche 4.0-litre boxer six

3. Ferrari 6.5-litre V12

4. Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8

5. Audi 5.2-litre V10

6. BMW M twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8

Best New Engine

1. Ferrari 6.5-litre V12

2. BMW M twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8

3. Mercedes-Benz twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder 48V

4. Porsche turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 electric-petrol hybrid

5. Audi turbocharged 2.9-litre six-cylinder

6. McLaren twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8

Best Green Engine

1. Tesla full-electric powertrain

2. BMW 1.5-litre three-cylinder electric-petrol hybrid

3. BMW full-electric powertrain

4. General Motors full-electric powertrain

5. Volvo turbocharged, supercharged 2.0-litre electric-petrol hybrid

6. Renault-Nissan full-electric powertrain

Best Electric Powertrain

1. Tesla full-electric powertrain

2. BMW full-electric powertrain

3. General Motors full-electric powertrain

4. Renault-Nissan full-electric powertrain

5. Volkswagen full-electric powertrain

6. Hyundai-Kia full-electric powertrain

Sub 1.0-litre

1. Volkswagen turbocharged 1.0 three-cylinder

2. Ford turbocharged 1.0 three-cylinder

3. BMW 647cc two-cylinder electric-petrol range-extender

4. Honda turbocharged 988cc three-cylinder

5. Renault-Nissan turbocharged 898cc three-cylinder

6. General Motors turbocharged 999cc three-cylinder

1.0-litre to 1.4-litre

1. PSA Peugeot Citroën turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder

2. Volkswagen 1.4-litre TFSI ACT

3. Volkswagen 1.4-litre TFSI

4. Volkswagen 1.4-litre TFSI petrol-electric hybrid

5. Toyota turbocharged 1.2-litre

6. Fiat Chrysler turbocharged 1.4-litre MultiAir

1.4-litre to 1.8-litre

1. BMW 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid

2. BMW turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder

3. Volkswagen 1.5-litre TSI Evo

4. Audi 1.8-litre TFSI

5. Honda turbocharged 1.5-litre

6. Toyota/Lexus 1.8-litre electric-petrol hybrid

1.8-litre to 2.0-litre

1. Porsche turbocharged 2.0-litre

2. Mercedes-AMG turbocharged 2.0-litre

3. Honda turbocharged 2.0-litre

4. Audi 2.0-litre TFSI

5. BMW twin-turbo 2.0-litre four-cylinder

6. Volvo 2.0-litre turbocharged, supercharged four-cylinder

2.0-litre to 2.5-litre

1. Audi turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder

2. Porsche turbocharged 2.5-litre

3. Ford turbocharged 2.3-litre

4. Toyota/Lexus 2.4-litre petrol-electric hybrid

5. Mercedes-Benz 2.1-litre CDI

6. Subaru turbocharged 2.5-litre

3.0-litre to 4.0-litre

1. Ferrari twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8

2. Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8

3. Porsche 4.0-litre boxer

4. Porsche turbocharged 3.8-litre boxer

5. McLaren twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8

6. Audi/Bentley tri-turbo 4.0-litre TDI V8

Above 4.0-litre

1. Ferrari 6.5-litre V12

2. Audi 5.2-litre V10

3. BMW M 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8

4. Lamborghini 6.5-litre V12

5. Ferrari 6.3-litre V12

6. Jaguar Land Rover 5-litre V8 supercharged