Los Angeles-based start-up Czinger Vehicles has lifted the lid on its first creation and it’s a hypercar with some extreme credentials.

Just 80 of these beastly ‘21C’ hypercars are set to see light of day and customers will be able to choose whether their car is road-oriented or dedicated to a life on the track, through an extensive individual customisation programme.

Oh, and there’s no room for a passenger - this hypercar is a lone indulgence that places the driver in the centre for the ultimate driving experience, and optimal weight distribution.

Acceleration is nothing short of explosive in this lightweight machine, which has a dry weight of just under 1200kg. It’s powered by a hybrid powertrain that produces 932kW and the key ingredient here is a mid-mounted 2.88-litre twin-turbo flat-crank V8 that revs all the way to 11 000rpm. The engine is paired with a seven-speed automated gearbox and all-wheel-drive system, complete with high-output electric motors on each of the front wheels, which also provide torque vectoring.

0-100km/h takes place in an astounding 1.9 seconds, according to factory claims, while the quarter mile is flattened in just 8.1 seconds. For the road-going version, Czinger quotes 432km/h.

Crafted through what Czinger describes as a revolutionary production system, the 21C features a multi-material chassis that includes high-performance alloys and carbon fibre, and a narrow-cabin body designed to pierce the air like no other road car.

“The 21C's iconic design originates from the concept of functional art. Performance driven ‘Iine logic’ gives rise to the car's dramatic shape,” says Czinger Vehicles.

“Every opening (cut) line on the car connects two graphic or functional features, and strong, athletic surfaces flow and wrap around the car's performance core.”

IOL Motoring