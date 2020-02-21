Los Angeles-based start-up Czinger Vehicles has lifted the lid on its first creation and it’s a hypercar with some extreme credentials. Just 80 of these beastly ‘21C’ hypercars are set to see light of day and customers will be able to choose whether their car is road-oriented or dedicated to a life on the track, through an extensive individual customisation programme.

Oh, and there’s no room for a passenger - this hypercar is a lone indulgence that places the driver in the centre for the ultimate driving experience, and optimal weight distribution.

Acceleration is nothing short of explosive in this lightweight machine, which has a dry weight of just under 1200kg. It’s powered by a hybrid powertrain that produces 932kW and the key ingredient here is a mid-mounted 2.88-litre twin-turbo flat-crank V8 that revs all the way to 11 000rpm. The engine is paired with a seven-speed automated gearbox and all-wheel-drive system, complete with high-output electric motors on each of the front wheels, which also provide torque vectoring.

0-100km/h takes place in an astounding 1.9 seconds, according to factory claims, while the quarter mile is flattened in just 8.1 seconds. For the road-going version, Czinger quotes 432km/h.