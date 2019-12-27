12 reasons why you need a BMW M2 CS









JOHANNESBURG - There are many amazing new cars to choose from when shopping for a ride in South Africa, and if you’re spending around one million bucks, then you are in a very enviable position. SUVs have been stealing the spotlight of late in all shapes and forms - from the sought-after VW T-Cross and KIA Seltos models to high-performance Audi RS Q3s and RS Q8s. This year’s been a momentous year for SUVs, with Rolls-Royce even bringing the Cullinan to South Africa, and Merc showing us its vision of the future with Maybach- badged ultra-luxury off-roaders. The future, it seems, belongs to the SUV. But that’s not stopping carmakers from creating masterpieces in three-box format. BMW has shown its latest ace in the form of the M2 CS, a sharpened, sleeker, punchier model compared to the original single-turbo launch model. The M2 CS is also more alluring than the M2 Competition, which we rated highly as one of the best cars you can buy in our Top 15 a few weeks ago. So what makes the M2 CS, the swansong for the current generation 2 Series so special? Here are 13 reasons why you need an M2 CS in the garage in 2020:

1: The new BMW M2 CS is the first exclusive and limited-run special- edition model created by BMW M for the premium compact class and is positioned as a high-performance model above the BMW M2 Competition. Its aim is to build on the success already achieved by the BMW M3 CS and BMW M4 CS.

2: An immensely capable basis for the BMW M2 CS Racing model, BMW M Motorsport’s new entry point to amateur racing and the new Clubsport segment (available from 2020).

3: New carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) construction for the bonnet cuts its weight by 50%, while an eye-catching central air-vent increases downforce and improves engine cooling. The roof is also made from CFRP.

4: New front-splitter, Gurney spoiler-lip on the boot lid and rear diffuser in exposed carbon fibre.

5: M4-sourced six-cylinder in-line petrol engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and 3.0-litre displacement develops 331kW in the BMW M2 CS. That’s 29kW more than in the BMW M2 Competition in case you were wondering, while peak torque remains at 550Nm.

6: Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 4.0 seconds (with manual gearbox: 4.2 seconds); electronically governed top speed with standard M Driver’s Package: 280km/h.

7: A six-speed manual gearbox fitted as standard for the first time in a BMW CS model, while the seven-speed M double-clutch transmission (M DCT) available as an option.

8: Standard specification includes Adaptive M suspension with Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes, plus M Sport brakes with red-painted callipers; M Carbon ceramic brakes are optional; Active M Differential and M Dynamic Mode (can be selected as required).

9: Lightweight 19-inch Y-spoke forged wheels in a high-gloss black or optionally a matt gold colour shade; shod with specially adapted Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

10: BMW says its dual-branch exhaust system enhances aesthetic and aural appeal as it features two electrically controlled flaps and four stainless-steel tailpipes bearing the M logo.

11) Lightweight, bucket-style M Sport seats from the BMW M4 CS with integral head-restraints featuring BMW M stripes; seat-backrests in Merino leather and Alcantara, with red contrast stitching.

12) M Sport steering-wheel with Alcantara covering and a red centre marker as an option.