1268kW, 1.9s 0-100: Koenigsegg Gemera is world's first four-seat megacar

Ängelholm, Sweden - Not long ago, a road car that could accelerate from zero to 100km/h in under two seconds was completely unheard of. A car with that kind of performance and enough space to take three passengers and their luggage along for the ride, would have been from the realm of science fiction.

But now that’s a reality and it comes in the form of the Koenigsegg Gemera, which the Swedish hypercar specialist describes as the world’s first ‘Mega-GT’ car.

Did we tell you that it has just three cylinders?

The Gemera has a hybrid powertrain, of which the internal combustion component is a 2-litre, three-cylinder twin-turbo unit dubbed the Tiny Friendly Giant. Mid-mounted and powering the front wheels, it contributes 440kW and 600Nm to the tally, which is a remarkable (and AMG-humbling) achievement for its size. Assisting it are three electric motors, one for each rear wheel and another fitted to the engine’s crankshaft.

Koenigsegg is claiming system outputs of 1268kW and 3500rpm for the Gemera, as well as a 0-100km/h sprint time of 1.9 seconds and a 400km/h top speed. The car can also run on electric power alone for up to 50km.