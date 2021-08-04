1416kW Pininfarina Battista teased in final production form
TURIN, ITALY - Automobili Pininfarina is set to pull the covers off of the final production version of its all-electric Battista hypercar at Monterey Car Week on August 12.
But the final design won’t be too much of a surprise as the Italian coachbuilder has already revealed the Battista in near-production prototype form.
The first production model, on display in Pebble Beach next week, features black exposed carbon fibre bodywork, as well as black gloss precision polished Impulso rims and Iconica Blue interior highlights.
Automobili Pininfarina is set to produce just 150 Battista hyper GTs, available from a global network of specialist retailers, and priced from $2.2 million, which equated to R31.1 million at the time of writing. Currently there are no retailers appointed anywhere in Africa.
When it hits the scene the Pininfarina Battista will be the fastest and most powerful Italian car ever produced. With a system output of 1416kW, the hypercar will be able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than two seconds, the company claims.
A unique buying experience has been promised, in which customers will be able to personalise their vehicles from the comfort of a studio that runs next to the production line, and these lucky clients will also get to communicate directly with the car’s designers.
“The premiere of the first production-specification Battista in the US marks the beginning of another significant chapter in the Automobili Pininfarina story,” said Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson.
“We are excited to showcase the beautiful and sustainable future of luxury to our clients, while celebrating more than 90 years of Pininfarina design heritage during Monterey Car Week. We look forward to our clients in the US experiencing the immense dynamic performance and personalised luxury of Battista for the first time.”