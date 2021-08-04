1416kW Pininfarina Battista teased in final production form

TURIN, ITALY - Automobili Pininfarina is set to pull the covers off of the final production version of its all-electric Battista hypercar at Monterey Car Week on August 12. But the final design won’t be too much of a surprise as the Italian coachbuilder has already revealed the Battista in near-production prototype form.

The first production model, on display in Pebble Beach next week, features black exposed carbon fibre bodywork, as well as black gloss precision polished Impulso rims and Iconica Blue interior highlights. Automobili Pininfarina is set to produce just 150 Battista hyper GTs, available from a global network of specialist retailers, and priced from $2.2 million, which equated to R31.1 million at the time of writing. Currently there are no retailers appointed anywhere in Africa. Battista Anniversario Edition, as shown previously in pre-production form. When it hits the scene the Pininfarina Battista will be the fastest and most powerful Italian car ever produced. With a system output of 1416kW, the hypercar will be able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than two seconds, the company claims.