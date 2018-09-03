Turin, Italy - This quirky teaser video from Fiat highlights something we’ve always liked about Italian cars: they speak to you. We don’t know how they do it, but an Italian decibel seems to be just that much louder, just that much raspier than (say) a German or Swedish one.

This statement of intent comes from the 2019 Fiat 124 Spyder Abarth, accompanied by the promise that this is ‘the new sound of the 124 Spyder’.