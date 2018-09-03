Turin, Italy - This quirky teaser video from Fiat highlights something we’ve always liked about Italian cars: they speak to you. We don’t know how they do it, but an Italian decibel seems to be just that much louder, just that much raspier than (say) a German or Swedish one.
This statement of intent comes from the 2019 Fiat 124 Spyder Abarth, accompanied by the promise that this is ‘the new sound of the 124 Spyder’.
Whether that means just a new, more Italian exhaust system or an updated version of the 124’s 1.4-litre Multiair turbopetrol four drivetrain isn’t revealed, but it’s worth remembering that the same engine has already been tweaked from the 124 Spyder Abarth’s 125kW at 5500 revs and 250Nm at 2500rpm to 132.5kW and 250Nm at the same revs for the Fiat 500-based 695 Abarth. We can but hope and, as soon as we find out more, so will you.