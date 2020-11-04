2021 Land Rover Defender: SA pricing for new range, including 6-cyl diesel

PRETORIA - Launched earlier this year, the reincarnated Land Rover Defender is already a brand new model. But then what’s the deal with the ‘new’ 2021 version, you might ask? While no significant changes on the outside or inside, the 2021 model range gets some new powertrain options, as well as the addition of a new X-Dynamic trim grade and various other options that make the Defender even more customisable. The updated range is due to hit South African shores during the first half of 2021, but Land Rover South Africa has already released pricing, which ranges between R1 095 600 and R1 726 600. This means that the base price of the local Defender line-up has increased by R84 000. New six-cylinder diesel Land Rover is introducing a new straight-six turbocharged flagship diesel engine, and models fitted with this unit will wear the D300 badge. The 3-litre produces 221kW and 650Nm, which is enough to get the 90 models from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds (or 7 seconds flat in the case of the 110 models) according to factory claims.

The new diesel engine is paired with a new intelligent all-wheel drive system that continuously varies torque distribution, allocating up to 100 percent to either axle. Land Rover says this intelligent torque distribution system improves fuel economy without sacrificing off-road ability.

While certain overseas markets get a detuned ‘D250’ version of the new six-cylinder diesel, South Africa soldiers on with the familiar four-cylinder D240 as the entry-level oil burner. This unit is good for 177kW and 430Nm.

Plug me in: new P400e hybrid

The big news on the petrol front is the release of a new P400e plug-in hybrid model, which is available in with the Defender 110 body only. Here we see a 221kW 2-litre turbopetrol engine paired with a 105kW electric motor for a system output of 297kW.

Thanks to a 19.2kWh battery, the P400e allows for a (claimed) range of 43km between charges, and it’s no slouch either, with an official 0-100km/h time of 5.6 seconds.

The P400e comes with a ‘Mode 3’ charging cable as standard, which allows for an 80 percent charge in seven hours, however customers can opt for a ‘Mode 3’ cable, which allows an 80 percent charge in two hours. If the customer visits a rapid charging site then that can be achieved in just half an hour.

The P400e models come standard with electronic air suspension and 20-inch alloy wheels as well as three-zone climate control and Solar Attenuating Glass.

Defender X-Dynamic

Land Rover is also offering a new trim grade across the range and it’s called X-Dynamic. Bridging the gap between the standard Defender and the Defender X models, the X-Dynamic features unique exterior and interior design features. These include satin front and rear skid pans, with matching grille bar and badging, as well as rear recovery loops in Satin Black. The alloy wheels come in Satin Dark Grey/Gloss Black finish, alongside Narvik Black mirror caps, window decals and lower sill and wheel arch cladding.

On the inside, customers can look forward to a highly durable new seat material called Robustek, which was inspired by workman's gloves and the patches on motorcyclists’ jackets. The X-Dynamic models also feature illuminated metal tread plates.

More customisable than ever

The 2020 Defender was already impressively customisable, but that’s even more so in 2021 thanks to new individual options, packs and colours.

New options include a folding fabric roof for the Defender 110, as well as Premium LED headlights with signature DRL, Meridian sound system and Head-Up Display.

New bundled options packs include a Blind Spot Assist Pack as well as two new ‘Family’ packs. The standard Family Pack brings third-row seating, along with three-zone climate control, while the Family Comfort Pack adds seat heating to the mix.

Land Rover has also thrown in some new exterior colours, in the form of Hakuba Silver, Silicon Silver and Carpathian Grey.

As mentioned, the 2021 Land Rover Defender line-up will be available during the first half of 2021, and here’s what you can expect to pay for the various models:

DEFENDER 90

D240 S - R1 095 600

D300 S - R1 186 800

P300 S - R1 095 600

P400 S - R1 214 200

D240 X-Dynamic SE - R1 215 500

D300 X-Dynamic SE - R1 297 000

P300 X-Dynamic SE - R1 215 500

P400 X-Dynamic SE - R1 338 600

D240 X-Dynamic HSE - R1 284 400

D300 X-Dynamic HSE - R1 365 900

P300 X-Dynamic HSE - R1 284 400

P400 X-Dynamic HSE - R1 407 500

D240 First Edition - R1 223 800

P400 First Edition - R1 341 700

D300 X - R1 542 100

P400 X - R1 575 000

DEFENDER 110

D240 S - R1 143 900

D300 S - R1 235 900

P300 S - R1 143 900

P400 S - R1 265 000

P400e S - R1 519 100

D240 X-Dynamic SE - R1 269 100

D300 X-Dynamic SE - R1 350 700

P300 X-Dynamic SE - R1 269 100

P400 X-Dynamic SE - R1 390 200

P400e X-Dynamic SE - R1 610 700

D240 X-Dynamic HSE - R1 333 800

D300 X-Dynamic HSE - R1 415 400

P300 X-Dynamic HSE - R1 333 800

P400 X-Dynamic HSE - R1 454 900

P400e X-Dynamic HSE - R1 675 500

D240 First Edition - R1 281 000

P400 First Edition - R1 397 500

D300 X - R1 596 300

P400 X - R1 640 600

P400e X - R1 726 600

IOL Motoring