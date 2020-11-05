2021 Nissan Navara: South African timing and range details released

JOHANNESBURG - Following the global reveal of the facelifted Nissan Navara earlier on Thursday, Nissan South Africa has released further details on its plans for the local market.

During an online press briefing, Nissan SA marketing manager Kabelo Rabotho confirmed that the new bakkie is set to go into production at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant in Gauteng during the first quarter of 2021.

Nissan also confirmed that a much wider range of derivatives will be offered to South African buyers. The current imported Navara is only available in high-spec double cab derivatives, but the locally-built range will also include a single cab body style, in addition to the current double cab format.

Nissan SA also plans to offer two additional powertrains, with the current 140kW 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel being joined by a more affordable single-turbo version with 120kW.

The single cab derivatives will also be available with a petrol engine, Nissan says, without furnishing any further details.