2022 Nissan GT-R revealed in Japan with two new editions

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - The current-generation Nissan GT-R has been around for the good part of 14-years, and even if recent rumours are to be believed, Godzilla fans will need to wait at least another year to see a redesigned model hit the streets. While it might be aging, Nissan is still introducing minor upgrades on a yearly basis and that brings us to the 2022 model year Nissan GT-R that was revealed in Japan on Tuesday. Bear in mind that what we see here is the Japanese spec version, so global models could differ to some degree.

Nissan hasn’t tinkered under the bonnet at this late stage of the GT-R’s life cycle, meaning that MY2022 models ship with the familiar 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6, pushing 408kW and driving all four wheels through a dual-clutch transmission. The 2022 Nissan GT-R does however gain new cosmetics and chassis upgrades through the introduction of two T-spec limited edition models in the form of the Premium Edition and Track Edition by Nismo. Both T-spec editions gain exclusive carbon ceramic brakes as well as a carbon fibre rear spoiler, widened fenders, bespoke engine cover and unique badging. Buyers can also opt for two new body colours: Midnight Purple and Millenium Jade. The latter is a modernised version of the iconic colour used on previous GT-R generations and it was inspired by the colour shifting of the aurora borealis.