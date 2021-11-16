2022 Volkswagen Polo: Rejigged model line-up announced for SA

Johannesburg - The facelifted Volkswagen Polo is set to arrive in Mzansi in January 2022, and while we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out how much it costs, VWSA has now confirmed the local specifications for the rejigged model range. Here we see the Trendline, Comfortline and Highline specification grades falling away, with the new line-up now referred to as Polo, Polo Life and Polo R-Line.

The new base model, now simply referred to as Polo, comes with LED headlights and taillights and it rolls on 14-inch steel wheels, although customers can option up to 15” alloys. Volkswagen Polo R-Line shown. Inside the entry derivative has dark Liquorice Black dashboard trim and ‘Basket’ style fabric seats, while standard features include a Composition Colour infotainment system with App-Connect, a redesigned multi-function steering wheel as well as electric windows and mirrors. The Polo Life (which replaces the Comfortline) adds 15-inch Essex alloy wheels to the visual package, while the cabin gains upgraded ‘Slash’ fabric seat trim, Lava Stone Black decor, leather-covered steering wheel, central armrest and an additional USB-C port.

The Polo R-Line was previously available as an add-on package but now it’s a model in its own right, boasting 16-inch Valencia alloy wheels, unique bumper trim and rear diffuser, ‘R Line’ fabric seat upholstery and Grey Anodised Matte dashboard trim. Additional standard cabin features in the new flagship model include dual-zone climate control and the Composition Media infotainment system with inductive mobile charging. The Polo Life and R-Line models are available with an extensive array of optional features, including LED Matrix headlights, panoramic sunroof, rear view camera, Comfort Park Package and the brand new IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist pack, which comes with driver assistance gizmos like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Pedestrian Monitoring and multi-function camera.

Both models are also available with the Discover Media System, with navigation, wireless App-Connect, voice control, digital instrument cluster and wireless charging. The engines continue as before, with Polo and Polo Life model grades being available with the entry 1.0-litre turbopetrol, producing 70kW and 175Nm and paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Life and R-Line derivatives are also available with an 85kW, 200Nm version of the 1.0-litre engine, mated exclusively with a seven-speed DSG transmission.

Performance hatch fans can look forward to the new Polo GTI, fitted with the familiar 2.0 TSI turbopetrol engine that produces 147kW and 320Nm. The GTI also comes with a unique styling package, including 17-inch Minton Keynes alloy wheels, and has a similar features and options list to the R-Line. 2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI The new Volkswagen Polo gets a comprehensive facelift, which is more noticeable at the rear-end, which receives new two-piece taillights that extend into the tailgate in an apparent nod to the Golf 8. The front end changes are harder to spot, but there is a new front bumper and grille, as well as an LED light strip that runs along the grille of cars equipped with the LED Matrix headlights.