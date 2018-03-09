Geneva Motor Show - McLaren has confirmed that the next model in its Ultimate Series will be the fastest street legal McLaren ever, faster even than the iconic, F1 of the 1990s, as well as the most luxurious. Which is why the project, codenamed BP23, is being referred to as the 'Hyper-GT’ by insiders. It will be a three-seater with a central, slightly forward driving position - the same layout as the F1 - and a petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain, which is most likely to have McLaren’s proven four-litre twin turbo V8 driving the rear wheels (possibly with an electric motor/generator for a bit of extra voomah) and two more motors, one either side of a narrow footwell, driving the front wheels.

And it’s a lot closer to ready than we thought; McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt announced at its Palexpo media conference that he expected the car to make its public debut before the end of 2018, and that it would have a name, like the Senna, rather than a number like the 720S, which will be announced at the same time.

It’s already been decided that just 106 examples will be made, each one trimmed and finished to its owners taste by the McLaren Special Operations bespoke division at Woking - and yes, all 106 are already sold, at a cool £1.6 million (R26.25 million) each, before taxes.