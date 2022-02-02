520kW Aston Martin DBX707 revealed as world’s most potent luxury SUV

Gaydon, England - The Aston Martin DBX has a new flagship and it’s not just slightly more powerful than the regular SUV model in the British sportscar maker’s line-up. Thanks to significant output gains it claims to be the world’s most powerful series production SUV. It’s dubbed the Aston Martin DBX707 because of its output of 707ps (metric horsepower); that equates to 520kW while maximum torque is quoted as 900Nm. Consider that the Lamborghini Urus offers a ‘mere’ 478kW. Its claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds makes it exactly 0.3 seconds faster than its Italian rival.

As with the regular DBX, the 707 flagship is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG. However, Aston’s engineers in Gaydon have managed to extract an extra 115kW and 200Nm. The company hasn’t gone into huge detail about the tinkering that took place, but it does mention ball bearing turbochargers and bespoke engine calibration. Power goes to all four wheels through a nine-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic transmission, and an all-wheel drive system that can send up to 100% of the torque to the back wheels if need be. The Aston Martin DBX707 features an updated electronic limited slip rear differential, featuring a revised final drive ratio to enhance in-gear response. Like its humbler SUV sibling, the 707 features air suspension, but it does get model-specific tuning, while the Dynamic Drive modes have also been enhanced to match the flagship’s more driver-focused credentials.