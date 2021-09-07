800kW Porsche Mission R concept hints at next-generation Cayman

MUNICH - Porsche says its Mission R concept study is a “spectacular look” into the automotive future. Although it takes the form of a race car, word on the street is that the concept also previews the all-electric Porsche Cayman replacement. The Porsche Mission R concept is powered by two newly-developed electric motors that collectively produce up to 800kW. It’s fed by an 80kWh battery that has an innovative recuperation system that Porsche says makes sprint racing possible without power loss. Thanks to this and a new direct oil cooling technology, the Porsche Mission R concept can produce a constant power output of 500kW when in race mode. Thanks to advanced 900-volt technology, the battery can be charged from 5 to 80 percent in just 15 minutes.

Porsche says the car is capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in under 2.5 seconds, while a top speed over more than 300km/h is achievable. But perhaps its biggest claim to fame will be the sustainable yet lightweight materials that the new concept car is formed out of. Many of its components are made from a natural fibre reinforced plastic (NFRP), which is made from flax fibres obtained from farming. The Porsche Mission R project also brings real and virtual racing closer together than ever before, as the monocoque driver's module also doubles as an esports simulator.