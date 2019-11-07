GOODWOOD, ENGLAND - It is safe to say that the ‘Black Badge’ treatment is somewhat out of character for Rolls Royce, but the prestigious British carmaker is quick to admit that it is squarely aimed at rebellious types.
The latest Rolls Royce model to receive the Black Badge of honour is the Cullinan SUV, and it’s described as the most urban expression of a Black Badge motor car yet, sporting a sinister new style as well as a more powerful engine and upgraded chassis.
Rolls Royce itself was at one stage in two minds about whether to create such a vehicle.
“Black Badge reflects the desires of a distinct group of Rolls-Royce clients: men and women who take risks, break rules and build success on their own terms,” said CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös.
“Indeed, before we launched Black Badge in 2016 the idea of creating a product that would satisfy this subversive cohort - that is highly dynamic and wilfully rebellious in aesthetic - caused a great deal of internal debate. However, once the marque’s designers, engineers and craftspeople began pursuing this dramatic alter ego, it became clear that these motor cars could not only exist comfortably beneath this revered and historic brand but they would define a new space within the super-luxury market,” he added.