A bigger heart: Porsche's new Cayenne GTS upsizes to a V8

Stuttgart, Germany - Engine downsizing is a common practice these days as the industry chases ever-stricter emissions rules, and Porsche has done its fair share in recent years. Yet the new Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe models, revealed on Friday, buck this trend. Whereas their predecessor was fitted with a 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6, the latest generation GTS models get a V8 engine, just like the first-generation version. This new GTS, of course, is based on the third-generation of Porsche’s large SUV and like its forebears it slots between the V6-powered Cayenne S and V8 Turbo models. The new GTS and GTS Coupe models come with a detuned version of the Cayenne Turbo’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the motor produces 338kW and 620Nm. At that level, it doesn’t step on the toes of the 404kW, 770Nm Cayenne Turbo, and it’s surprisingly close in output to the 324kW output of the Cayenne S, but the latter of course won’t compete when it comes to the soundtrack, or torque output for that matter, where the S is still 70 newtons short. To further accentuate that V8 growl, the GTS models are fitted with a sportier exhaust system that promises a “highly emotive aural experience”, but buyers who opt for the Lightweight Sports Package can also order a high frequency-tuned sports exhaust, featuring two centrally-positioned tailpipes.

The GTS is fast too. According to factory claims, both GTS models sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, when fitted with the Sport Chrono package, in which case the top speed is 270km/h.

The Cayenne GTS models come with steel-spring suspension as standard, albeit 20mm lower than humbler Cayenne models, and the Porsche Active Suspension Management system with adaptive damping is standard, as is Torque Vectoring Plus. But buyers can still go fancier on the chassis front with three-chamber air suspension as well as rear-wheel steering and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control active roll stabilisation system.

The vehicles ride on 2-inch ‘RS Spyder Design’ satin-gloss black wheels as standard and come with generously sized brakes (390 x 38mm upfront and 358 x 28mm at the back) and red brake callipers to further advertise its GTS status. Ceramic composite brakes are offered as an option, as are Porsche’s tungsten carbide coated anchors.

Further visual differentiation comes in the form of black trimming for various exterior components, including the front air intakes, side window trims and tailpipes, while the headlights and taillights are also dark tinted.

Cabin decorations include Alcantara sports seats with eight-way electric adjustment, and these have GTS badging, which you’ll also find on the front doors, door entry sills and rev counter.

Watch this space for South African details closer to launch.

IOL Motoring



