A closer look at the Land Cruiser Namib edition

Johannesburg - It seems that bakkie-loving South Africans just can’t get enough of Toyota’s Land Cruiser, so much so that the company is bringing the Land Cruiser Namib edition back into production. The Namib was introduced to the South African market late last year, bringing a host of upgrades to the party – including a bespoke off-roading accessory package and aesthetic enhancements. Toyota says the Namib was exceptionally well received – with all 60 units selling out by January. “With this positive market response in mind, Toyota has commissioned a re-run of the Land Cruiser Namib and added a single-cab derivative, based on customer requests. The single and double- cab Land Cruiser Namib editions will share a common package, distinguishing them from their standard Land Cruiser 79 brethren”, the company said in a statement. On the outside

Land Cruiser fanatics will instantly spot the limited edition’s updated front grille, with criss-cross design and prominent TOYOTA lettering. There’s additional Namib badging on the fenders and tailgate, and you get a model-specific heavy-duty steel front bumper – with integrated nudge-bar and headlight protectors. The protectors keep the vehicle’s high-intensity LED spotlights safe from debris.

At the back of the bakkie you get a tubular rear step, with integrated towbar and a protective load-bin skin. Other than that, it’s pretty much what you get with the standard LC 79.

On the inside

If you’re on the plot or on site a lot, you’ll appreciate the Namib’s cooled cubby and protective canvas seat covers, with Namib insignia. They’ve also thrown in a roof-mounted console with LED lighting, and storage binnacles for things like charging cables or sun glasses.

The Namib edition retains all of the standard Land Cruiser 79’s DC V8 specification, which include a touch-screen audio system with built-in satellite navigation, Bluetooth, front power socket, power windows, tilt and telescopic steering column, remote central locking and anti-theft system. The safety systems include driver and passenger airbags, as well as an anti-lock braking system.

The technical stuff

Toyota says the Namib sports an upgraded off-road suspension. It also rides on 265/75/R16 Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx tyres (with white lettering) just to ensure other 4x4 owners know you have the good stuff on your car.

In terms of colour choices, you’re pretty limited, but you can pick between Ivory White and Sand Beige.

The Land Cruiser “Namib” uses Toyota’s tried-and-tested 1VD-FTV 4.5- litre turbodiesel engine, churning out 151kW and 430Nm, the latter from a low 1 200rpm (up to 3 200 rpm). Fuel consumption for the combined cycle is a claimed 11.3l/100km. It won’t light up the tar, but put it on a mountain and let it effortlessly climb to the top.

After-sales support

If you buy one of these bakkies, you’ll get the familiar Toyota 3-year/100 000km warranty. You don’t get any form of service plan or maintenance plan as standard, but you can take one out at the dealership, at additional cost.

Only two models are available, the Land Cruiser 79 4.5D V8 Single Cab Namib priced at R842 200 and the Land Cruiser 79 4.5D V8 Double Cab Namib priced at R911 500.

If you want one, it’s best you get in touch with your Toyota dealer straight away as only 60 single-cab and 60 double-cab models (120 combined) are going to be built over a six-month period. The 2020 Land Cruiser Namib starts arriving at dealerships after lockdown.

