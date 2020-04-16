A closer look at Volkswagen's new coupe-inspired Nivus compact SUV

São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil - Volkswagen has ‘basically’ revealed its first ever Nivus, which is a coupe-inspired compact SUV designed in Brazil, but also destined to reach global markets.

The company has released two new teaser pictures, along with some information on the car, and although the vehicle is still disguised the camo is light enough to leave very little to the imagination.

Built around VW’s MQB architecture, the Nivus is closely related to the Polo and T-Cross, and could certainly eat into the latter’s market share, although the newcomer will be aimed at those seeking sportier looking SUV. The Nivus is more practical than it looks, however, with VW claiming a luggage capacity of 415 litres.

The Nivus is set to go on sale in Brazil before midyear, and further down the line it will also enter production in Europe, which (although unconfirmed as yet) could certainly open the door to it being introduced in South Africa.

The vehicle is powered by a 1-litre TSI direct injection turbopetrol engine, which produces 94kW when fuelled with ethanol, which is commonly used in Brazil. Power goes to the front wheels through a six-speed autobox.