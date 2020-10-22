A Getz for 2020? Hyundai’s all-new Grand i10 is here: SA prices and specs

JOHANNESBURG - Hyundai’s new-generation Grand i10 hatchback has been launched in South Africa, with prices starting at R191 900.

Although prices have crept up, the new Grand i10 is a larger and better equipped car. Measuring 3805mm in length and riding on a 2450mm wheelbase, it’s almost identical in size to the Getz that was extremely popular here in the early 2000s.

While Hyundai seems to have hit a sweet spot with its size, most models are still powered by a 1-litre, three-cylinder normally aspirated petrol engine that produces 49kW and 94Nm, and these versions are likely to struggle at altitude. As before, there is a 1.25-litre, four-cylinder option with 61kW and 114Nm on tap, but it’s only offered with the high-spec Fluid trimline, with prices starting at R230 900. Surely a 1.2 version of the base-spec Motion would have been a smart addition to the range?

Especially since the Grand i10 is nicely equipped at base level. Standard features include a 15.7cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and four speakers. The Motion model also ships with air conditioning, electric windows and mirrors, multi-function steering wheel, dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

Upgrade to the Fluid spec grade and you also get alloy wheels, foglights and DRLs, rear park assist and artificial leather seats with red stitching. The Fluid can also be ordered with a black roof.