Kempten, Germany - Wish you had this car and some snow right now? We certainly do. German tuner ABT has unleashed its idea of what the Audi RS4 Avant always should have been, unleashing some extra ponies in the process.

The heart of the conversion is an ABT engine control unit, which boosts outputs from the standard car’s 331kW and 600Nm to 375kW and 680Nm, and for a little extra they’ll raise the maximum power output to 390kW.

Also fitted to the manic Avant is a modified exhaust system with carbon-look tailpipes and height-adjustable sports suspension.

The ABT RS4+ rolls on glossy black 20-inch ABT Sport GR alloy wheels and the available aero trimmings include a unique front grille, lip and blades as well as rear skirt and ABT spoiler.

Not much has been done to the cabin, the only tell-aparts being a badge with a vehicle number, ABT start button cap and gear stick cover, and a puddle lamp that projects the RS4+ logo onto the ground.

Just like the RS4-R that it replaces, the ABT RS4+ will be limited to just 50 units.

The wild new wagon will be shown off at this year’s Geneva Motor Show in March, in a brighter exterior hue called Viper Green, and hopefully ABT will make the performance figures available by then.

IOL Motoring



