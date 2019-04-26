Kempten, Germany - German tuner ABT Sportsline has worked its magic on the latest Volkswagen Golf R and while it isn’t the most powerful conversion out there, it does seem to have the makings of a reliable package with all the extras you’d want from a hot hatch. First things first, an ABT Power Software engine control unit increases the maximum outputs from 228kW and 400Nm to 257kW and 440Nm. As this is an auxiliary unit, the original ECU remains untouched and the vehicle is completely diagnosable.

No performance figures have been supplied, but expect a slight improvement over the standard Golf R’s 4.6 second 0-100km/h sprint time.

You’ll also want to add ABT’s distinctive muffler system with four dark chrome-plated, 102mm tail pipes that are said to deliver an enticing soundtrack.

There is more to this package than just power and sound - the ABT Golf R can be ordered with a height-adjustable suspension kit with ABT performance springs and ABT sport anti-roll bar kit, which the tuner says is the icing on the cake.

The styling can be beefed up through a selection of available alloy wheel designs ranging from 18 to 20 inch sizes. What you see in the photos is the 20-inch GR option in glossy black with diamond-machined elements, and you can also have it in matt black.

IOL Motoring



