KEMPTEN, GERMANY - German tuner ABT Sportsline isn’t just about sports sedans, coupes and hot crossovers - Volkswagen’s bus range is also a prime candidate for pimping and the latest upgrades involve the recently facelifted T6.1 series. ABT is offering both performance and aesthetic upgrades, however for the time being only the midrange 110kW version of the 2-litre TDI turbodiesel engine can be perked up. In the case of this engine, ABT is increasing the power output to 132kW, while maximum torque increases from 340Nm to 400Nm.

The tuner is currently working on a performance upgrade for the 146kW 2-litre TDI engine but there's no word as yet on how powerful it will be.

The engine upgrades can also be paired with a Bilstein Height Adjustable Suspension Kit, and the body can be lowered by between 40mm and 70mm. ABT says that upgraded suspension springs are currently under development and will be available in a few weeks.

Those seeking a more sinister style can opt for ABT GR alloy wheels in Mystic Black, while the 20-inch ABT GR design is also available.