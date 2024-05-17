Adventure-ready Mahindra Scorpio-N edition revealed at Nampo

Mahindra is celebrating its 20th anniversary in South Africa with a larger-than-usual display at this year’s Nampo Harvest Day show near Bothaville, and a new special edition SUV to boot.
At the centre of the Indian’s brand’s display this year, the Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure is kitted out with unique features that make it more capable and user-friendly off the beaten track.
Key among these is raised suspension, additional underbody protection and unique 18-inch black alloy wheels with off-road-biassed tyres.
The edition is fitted with unique off-road front and rear bumpers that improve the approach and departure angles.
Also part of the deal is a special roof rack made from machined steel, with a black powder coating, and an additional roof-mounted shelf inside the luggage compartment.
Priced at R644,499, according to Duoporta, the Scorpio-N Z8 Adventure edition comes at a R71,000 premium over the Z8 4x4 model that it appears to be based on, and costs R36,000 more than the Z8L that was previously the flagship.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N was introduced to South Africa in early 2023 as a replacement for the two-decade-old Scorpio that preceded it.
Priced from R477,199 in 4x2 Z4 form, it presents a smaller and more affordable, yet equally rugged, alternative to the popular Toyota Fortuner.
In the 2024 SA Car of the Year competition, the Mahindra SUV won both the Adventure SUV category and the public-voted Motor Enthusiasts’ Choice award.
Read our road test review of the Mahindra Scorpio-N
IOL Motoring