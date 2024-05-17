Adventure-ready Mahindra Scorpio-N edition revealed at Nampo

Mahindra is celebrating its 20th anniversary in South Africa with a larger-than-usual display at this year’s Nampo Harvest Day show near Bothaville, and a new special edition SUV to boot. At the centre of the Indian’s brand’s display this year, the Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure is kitted out with unique features that make it more capable and user-friendly off the beaten track.

Key among these is raised suspension, additional underbody protection and unique 18-inch black alloy wheels with off-road-biassed tyres. The edition is fitted with unique off-road front and rear bumpers that improve the approach and departure angles. Did they only raise the rear suspension on this one? Picture: Mahindra. Also part of the deal is a special roof rack made from machined steel, with a black powder coating, and an additional roof-mounted shelf inside the luggage compartment.

Priced at R644,499, according to Duoporta, the Scorpio-N Z8 Adventure edition comes at a R71,000 premium over the Z8 4x4 model that it appears to be based on, and costs R36,000 more than the Z8L that was previously the flagship. The Mahindra Scorpio-N was introduced to South Africa in early 2023 as a replacement for the two-decade-old Scorpio that preceded it. Priced from R477,199 in 4x2 Z4 form, it presents a smaller and more affordable, yet equally rugged, alternative to the popular Toyota Fortuner.