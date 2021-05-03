Adventure Wagon: All-new Subaru Outback goes on sale in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – Subaru Southern Africa says the new Outback is the next step in the evolution of the SUV wagon that it developed in 1994. It represents Subaru’s commitment to creating vehicles that prioritise customer safety and peace of mind through engineering excellence, it says.

MOST ADVANCED SUBARU EVER MADE

The all-new Subaru Outback is the most advanced, most capable and safest car in the brand’s history. For the first time in South Africa, Outback is offered in two trim levels, the Field and Touring models giving customers more choice to suit specific lifestyles.

The Outback also debuts several new technologies such as Hands Free Tailgate function, DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System and a slick new 29cm portrait-oriented touch screen interface.

“The all-new Outback is the representation of everything for which Subaru strives to achieve – unmatched safety, capability, practicality and especially in this case, a premium driving experience on any terrain,” says Nteo Nkoli, the marketing lead at Subaru SA.

2021 Subaru Outback has been launched in South Africa

BUILT TO EXPLORE THE WILD

The new Subaru Outback is 50mm longer and 30mm wider than its predecessor. The silhouette is more dynamic thanks to larger volume body panels and less pronounced press lines.

The Field derivative is differentiated by its lean towards adventure where the Touring model adopts a more urban approach in design. Field models are treated to the use of more black and green trim treatment. The Field model is fitted with 18-inch black metallic alloy wheels, black silica painted underguard, black roof rails with green accents, black door mirror caps, black OUTBACK lettering on the rear and green OUTBACK lettering on the side guards.

The Touring model sports silver trim in these areas as well as 18-inch aluminium finished alloy wheels.

A palette of nine new body colours is available: Crystal White Pearl; Ice Silver Metallic; Magnetite Grey Metallic; Crystal Black Silica; Crimson Red Pearl; Dark Blue Pearl; Storm Grey Metallic; Brilliant Bronze Metallic (all-new); Autumn Green Metallic (all new).

TAKES SAFETY TO A NEW LEVEL

Structural Safety: Improving safety was a priority when Subaru engineers considered the new Outback. Built on the new Subaru Global Platform, it was created with a new Inner Collapsible Body Structure, a first for Subaru. The result of this is a body shell that is 70% more rigid than before and achieves 100% more energy absorption in a collision.

Primary Safety: Despite a more dynamic design, the Outback doesn’t compromise on all-round visibility. The windshield, side windows, rear windshield and door mirrors have been designed for minimal blind spots, setting new standards in vehicle visibility in the class. The front seats have been designed to reduce the fatigue experienced on long journeys, with a multicontoured design than ensures the body is well supported.

Active Safety: The use of Boxer engines and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive in the Subaru Outback is a commitment to achieving driver control in all situations, the company says. The new Subaru Outback is fitted with Subaru Vehicle Dynamics Control, a suite of electronic safety aids that assist in situation where a loss of traction is evident. These includes ABS, EBD, ESC as well as Active Torque Vectoring. All the engineering traits and systems work together to maintain control and keep the vehicle in tractive condition when emergencies occur.

Passive Safety: While Subaru engineers have built the Outback to prevent accidents, the Outback is also fitted with the highest passive safety features to protect all passengers in the event of one. The seatbelt safety has been improved through the incorporation of an adaptive tensioner that reads the body type of the seat occupant to work out the energy absorption load. Te seatbelt mechanism has been improved to better hold the occupant’s waist in position during a collision.

LIGHTWEIGHT ENGINE BUILT FOR ECONOMY

The Subaru Outback Field and Touring versions are both offered with a 2.5-litre direct injection Boxer Engine. Power is 138kW at 5800rpm and maximum torque is 245Nm at 3 400rpm. The engine is mated to a lightweight Lineartronic CVT transmission.

Subaru says the 2.5-litre engine consists of 90% new inner components and almost 80% of the CVT transmission’s internals have been improved. The CVT weighs less than before and the ratio has been enhanced to improve launch responsiveness yet settle to a lower engine speed while cruising for better fuel economy. It also features an 8-speed manual mode that is operable via paddle shifts behind the steering wheel.

The drivetrain improvements have lowered fuel consumption figures. They are said to be 7.3l/100km on the combined cycle.

The new Outback is equipped with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control across both grades. X Mode is a driver selectable programme for use in less than perfect terrain such as snow, mud, grass, ruts and rocks. The system has two settings that can be used, depending on the severity of the surface. Each of these will optimise the vehicle to manage the Outback out of the situation, sending power to the wheels with the best traction.

With 213mm ground clearance, a 19.7 degree approach angle and 22.6 degree departure angle, the new Outback should inspire confidence on most tricky terrain.

2021 Subaru Outback Pricing and Line-Up in South Africa

Subaru Outback 2.5i-Field ES – R699 000

Subaru Outback 2.5i-Touring ES – R729 000

The Subaru Outback is sold with a 3-year/75 000km maintenance plan as well as a 5-year/150 000km warranty. Contact a Subaru dealership to arrange a test drive.

