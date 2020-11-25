Agya arrives as Toyota’s cheapest new car: SA prices announced

JOHANNESBURG - As promised there’s a new entry-level Toyota in town, and it hails from Indonesia.

The new Toyota Agya is priced from R178 600 and there is only one basic spec grade - which is generously equipped. However, specifying an audio system will push the price up to R182 400, while an automatic gearbox variant will set you back R192 500, or R196 300 with audio.

It’s interesting to note that the new Agya is not a great deal cheaper than the recently introduced Starlet, despite being significantly smaller - with the Agya measuring 3660mm in length, versus the Starlet’s 3995mm.

However, the Agya will suit those seeking a smaller and more economical package, and as mentioned it is well equipped. All Agya derivatives ship with 14-inch alloy wheels as well as air conditioning, electric windows, remote central locking, multi-information display, dual front airbags, seatbelt pretensioners (front) and ABS brakes.

The Agya is sold with a two-service, 20 000km service plan as well as the usual three-year/100 000km warranty.