Alfa Romeo honours 33 Stradale with special edition 4C

TURIN, ITALY - The mid-engined Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale of 1967 was considered to be one of the world’s first true supercars, and now the Italian carmaker is honouring it with a special version of its sportiest current offering.

The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo comes out the starting blocks with some exclusive features, including gray-gold five-hole alloy wheels, measuring 18 inches in diameter upfront and 19” at the back. It also gets an exclusive Rosso Villa d’Este tri-coat exterior colour and composite sport seats covered in black Dinamica suede and tobacco leather.

The 4C 33 Stradale also receives dedicated plaques on the dash, side sills and centre console, the last of which is progressively numbered. Furthermore, customers are treated to a matching and numbered book designed by Centro Stile, which chronicles the 4C’s design concept, technology, materials and Modena assembly facility as well as the history of the 33 Stradale.

As with the regular 4C, the newcomer features a carbon fibre monocoque chassis and a 1750cc turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 177kW. Power goes to the rear wheels through a six-speed twin-clutch transmission.

“Since its introduction in 2014, the 4C has been a halo vehicle for Alfa Romeo, exciting enthusiasts around the world and spearheading the relaunch of the brand in North America,” said Alfa Romeo global boss Tim Kuniskis. “The 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo is an instant Alfa Romeo classic that passes the torch to the next generation of iconic Alfa Romeo vehicles, including the upcoming Tonale PHEV crossover that will start production next year.”