Alfa Romeo's Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio tweaked for 2020

Milan, Italy - Alfa Romeo has added some polish to its clover-badged performance models, with the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio receiving some subtle design tweaks and new tech features for the 2020 model year, including semi-autonomous driving capability.

Their hearts still beat the same, of course, with the 2020 Quadrifoglio models carrying over the Ferrari-built 375kW 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with power going to the back wheels in the Giulia and to all four paws in the higher-riding Stelvio.

Those who like to crank up the engine volume can opt for a new dual-mode Akrapovič exhaust system in titanium, with carbon fibre tailpipes.

The design changes for MY2020 are on the subtle side, but include a new glossy black finish for the front grille and rear badges, as well as fresh LED taillights with darker lenses, while the Stelvio gains new 21-inch alloys. Furthermore, Mopar is offering an exclusive range of accessories, including carbon fibre treatment for the grille, mirror caps and rear spoiler.

Inside, Alfa Romeo has redesigned the steering wheel, gear stick and centre console, and the seat belts can now be ordered in red or green, while a new perforated leather seat upholstery is also available, as is a pair of carbon shell Sparco front seats.