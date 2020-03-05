Alfa Romeo’s Giulia GTA is coming to South Africa

Johannesburg - It’s been an enchanting week for the Alfa Romeo tifosi with the return of the GTA badge in a super-potent and lightweight version of the Giulia, and now there’s good news for those wanting to buy one in South Africa.

After reaching out to FCA South Africa on the topic, our contact said: “We are trying to get allocation for this year still, but officially only 2021”.

Better late than never in our book... But at this stage it remains unclear exactly how many units would make their way to our shores, but we wouldn’t bargain on more than a handful given that only 500 examples of the Giulia GTA and its race-equipped GTAm counterpart are going to be produced for global consumption.

Given its exclusive nature, as well as all the advanced materials and technologies that have gone into this car, it almost goes without saying that buyers will pay a substantial premium over the Giulia QV’s R1.4 million price tag.

As reported earlier this week, the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is 100kg lighter than the Giulia Quadrifoglio that it’s based on, and it uses a more powerful version of its 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, which has been beefed up to the tune of 403kW (versus the QV’s 380kW).