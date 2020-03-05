Alfa Romeo’s Giulia GTA is coming to South Africa
Johannesburg - It’s been an enchanting week for the Alfa Romeo tifosi with the return of the GTA badge in a super-potent and lightweight version of the Giulia, and now there’s good news for those wanting to buy one in South Africa.
After reaching out to FCA South Africa on the topic, our contact said: “We are trying to get allocation for this year still, but officially only 2021”.
Better late than never in our book... But at this stage it remains unclear exactly how many units would make their way to our shores, but we wouldn’t bargain on more than a handful given that only 500 examples of the Giulia GTA and its race-equipped GTAm counterpart are going to be produced for global consumption.
Given its exclusive nature, as well as all the advanced materials and technologies that have gone into this car, it almost goes without saying that buyers will pay a substantial premium over the Giulia QV’s R1.4 million price tag.
As reported earlier this week, the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is 100kg lighter than the Giulia Quadrifoglio that it’s based on, and it uses a more powerful version of its 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, which has been beefed up to the tune of 403kW (versus the QV’s 380kW).
The extra whallop, combined with the lower kerb weight of 1520kg, makes the GTA three tenths of a second quicker from 0-100km/h if we go according to factory figures, with Alfa Romeo quoting a sprint time of 3.6 seconds.
The extensive weight-saving programme employed for the GTA involved the use of carbon fibre for components like the drive shaft, roof, bonnet, front bumper, wheel arches and front seat shells, as well as aluminium in the doors and suspension, while various other composite materials are used throughout the car.
A number of aerodynamic measures are in place to improve downforce, and road holding is further improved through model-specific springs, shocks and bushings. Furthermore, the front and rear tracks have been widened by 50mm.
Alfa Romeo is also promising a “particularly exclusive dedicated customer experience” for this vehicle.