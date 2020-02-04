Seoul, South Korea - Kia’s fourth-generation Sorento is getting ready to show its face to the world and it will usher in some big changes for the SUV range.
Kia is giving us our first taste of the newcomer in these realistic looking official renderings, which show that the Sorento receives a more squared off design than its sleek predecessor. While you won’t accuse it of looking like its larger Telluride sibling, the Sorento certainly seems to have a similar design attitude.
So what else do we know about the 2020 Sorento?
According to Kia, it is the first vehicle to be based on the company’s new-geneation midsize SUV platform.
Without going into actual details, the carmaker also promises a “range of innovations” that include advanced driver assistance gadgets as well as “progressive” infotainment and connectivity features.