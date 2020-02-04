All-new Kia Sorento teased ahead of Geneva debut









Seoul, South Korea - Kia’s fourth-generation Sorento is getting ready to show its face to the world and it will usher in some big changes for the SUV range. Kia is giving us our first taste of the newcomer in these realistic looking official renderings, which show that the Sorento receives a more squared off design than its sleek predecessor. While you won’t accuse it of looking like its larger Telluride sibling, the Sorento certainly seems to have a similar design attitude. So what else do we know about the 2020 Sorento? According to Kia, it is the first vehicle to be based on the company’s new-geneation midsize SUV platform. Without going into actual details, the carmaker also promises a “range of innovations” that include advanced driver assistance gadgets as well as “progressive” infotainment and connectivity features.

On the powertrain front, all that Kia is mentioning for now is that it will be the first Sorento ever to offer a hybrid option in the range.

Kia also says its new SUV will “raise the standards in its segment for practicality”, with interior space said to be on par with larger vehicles. Like the current model, you can expect gen-four to offer seating for at least seven occupants.

As for the rest, you’ll have to wait for the new Kia’s Sorento’s official world premiere, which is set to take place at the Geneva Motor Show in early March.

IOL Motoring

Click here to sign up for the IOL Motoring Newsletter and receive the latest motoring news, insights and reviews in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.



