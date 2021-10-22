All-new Mercedes-AMG SL roadster to debut next week

Stuttgart - Fans of the Mercedes SL have had a long wait, but the all-new version is finally about to surface, with the German carmaker confirming that the covers will come off next Thursday, October 28. It won’t be a complete surprise, however, as Mercedes has been ‘teasing’ the new model since 2020 and not only have we learned many of the finer details since then, but the company has also shown us the cabin.

Here we see a configurable digital instrument cluster with an aviation-inspired ‘visor’ design, while the new 11.8-inch vertical touchscreen can be adjusted vertically to avoid glare. For the first time since the R129 generation of the late ‘80s, the Mercedes SL will be a 2+2 seater and unlike the metal-roofed current version, the new roadster also returns to the soft-top format But perhaps the biggest point of departure is that the new model will be the first SL to be developed entirely by the AMG division, meaning it’ll officially be called the Mercedes-AMG SL. The sports model will also offer all-wheel drive for the first time, the company has confirmed.