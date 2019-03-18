Johannesburg - Toyota’s fifth-generation Rav4 has touched down in South Africa and it’s all-new in every sense of the word. Not only does the redesigned SUV boast a more macho design, but it also shifts onto Toyota’s contemporary TNGA platform, while also gaining new direct injection petrol engines and clever all-wheel-drive systems.

The new Rav starts at R416 400, and you’ll see the range breakdown and full pricing towards the bottom of the story, but for now let’s take a look at the basic powertrain options.

The range kicks off with a new 2-litre normally aspirated four-cylinder engine that produces 127kW and 203Nm, and it can be mated to either a six-speed manual or CVT continuously variable gearbox. Most models are front-driven, but there is a 2.0 GX-R model that gets all-wheel-drive as well as beefier styling - you can tell this one apart by the larger grille that extends all the way up to the bonnet.

At the top of the pile is a 2.5-litre petrol engine, good for 152kW and 243Nm. Also normally aspirated, the 2.5 is mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic gearbox an upgraded all-wheel drive system that features dynamic torque vectoring that can distribute torque individually between the left and right wheels.

In terms of size, the new Rav4 is 5mm shorter and 5mm lower to the ground than its predecessor, although actual ground clearance is up more than 12mm. Overall width grows by 10mm while the wheelbase is a whole 30mm longer. Furthermore, this Rav is said to be 57 percent more rigid than before, while also gaining multi-link rear suspension for improved ride and handling.

Five-model range

The South African line-up offers consumers a choice of five models: 2.0 GX, 2.0 GX CVT, 2.0 VX CVT, 2.0 GX-R CVT AWD and 2.5 VX AT AWD.

Here’s what you get for your money:

2.0 GX - R416 400

2.0 GX CVT - R427 600

Equipment levels here are more generous than before and in addition to the usuals like aircon, the GX now has a Display Audio touchscreen system with reverse camera, as well as cruise control, park distance control (rear), multi-function steering wheel, LED headlights and seven airbags. The GX rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels.

2.0 GX-R CVT AWD - R508 100

In addition to all-wheel-drive and a beefier styling package, the GX-R gains dual-zone climate control, push-button start, electrically operated driver's seat, auto wipers, leather-covered steering wheel, wireless phone charging, partial leather seat trim and 18-inch alloys to name a few highlights.

2.0 VX CVT - R505 400

Opt for the 2.0 VX, which sells for slightly less than the GX-R, and you lose the all-wheel-drive, but you gain other luxury features.

These include adaptive cruise control, Pre-Crash system, blind spot monitoring, Panoramic View Monitor park assistant, a memory function for the driver’s seat adjustment system and 19-inch alloys.

2.5 VX AT AWD - R577 900

While this model has a similar features list to the aforementioned 2.0 VX, here you get the 2.5-litre engine and advanced all-wheel-drive system.

All Rav4 models are sold with a six-service, 90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.

