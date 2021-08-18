All-new Nissan Z revealed with twin-turbo power

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - Nissan has pulled the covers off the long-awaited successor to the 370Z, and in final production form - shown in US specification here - the new Nissan Z remains almost painstakingly faithful to the Z Proto concept that was revealed last year. The new Nissan Z (yes, Nissan has dropped the numerical prefix) also returns the Z lineage to turbo power, last seen in the 300ZX of the 1990s, which also inspired the new model’s rear-end styling.

Like the 300ZX, the new Nissan Z is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol power plant, and the modern unit produces 298kW at 6400rpm and 475Nm from 1600rpm. That’s 53kW and 113Nm more than the normally aspirated 3.7-litre lump that powered the 370Z. Nissan hasn’t mentioned exact performance figures as yet, but the company does estimate a 15 percent improvement in 0-100km/h acceleration, which should theoretically put it around the 4.5-second mark. As before, power goes to the rear wheels only and when it comes to transmission, Nissan is treading the line between tradition and modern convenience by offering a choice between six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic gearboxes. Both feature launch control systems and the manual also boasts SynchroRev Match technology.